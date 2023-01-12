World's Most Powerful Passports Revealed: Where Does India Stand?

According to the Henley Passport Index for the year 2023, it has come to light that Japan has the most powerful passport, allowing its citizens visa-free entry to 193 global destinations, while Pakistan's passport has been ranked as the fourth worst in the world as its citizens can only enter 32 countries without a visa. Notably, this is the 4th time that the country's passport has been placed in the 4th last position.

The data shared by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners also revealed that Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria were in an even worse situation than Pakistan, CNN reported, citing the findings.

Singapore, South Korea holds the most powerful passports after Japan

After Japan, Singapore and South Korea stood on the second rank because their citizens can visit 192 countries without visas. The data revealed that third on the list are Germany and Spain as their citizens can visit 190 destinations. While citizens of Austria and Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden can enter without a visa in 188 destinations. The United States and New Zealand have appeared in seventh place alongside Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic for having 186 destinations open for them.

Where does India Stand?

In the world's most powerful passport index 2023, India stood on the 85th rank, as Indian citizens can have visa-free entry to 59 countries. Earlier in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, the country stood at 82nd, 84th, 85th, and 83rd, respectively. Indian citizens can travel visa-free to 59 destinations, such as Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Macao, the Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kenya, Mauritius, Seychelles, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Iran, and Qatar.

Passport Rankings 2023: Most powerful passports in the world

Notably, the index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations, the index's scoring system was created to give users a practical and reliable view of their passport's power. The latest index has revealed that only 17 percent of countries grant visa-free access to more than four-fifths of the world's 227 destinations, whereas 6% of the world's countries give access to over 70 percent of the global destinations.

