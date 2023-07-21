Yasin Malik's Daughter Addresses PoK Parliament In Pak's Desperate Bid To Defame India

The rogue state of Pakistan has once again resorted to new propaganda to defame India at an international level by using minors for their gains. The recent addition to Pakistan’s plan is 11-year-old daughter of terrorist Yasin Malik, Razia Sultan, who was given an open platform at Parliament of Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) to make baseless allegations against India from a “written script”.

Razia Sultan, the daughter of Yasin Malik who killed over a dozen people and was behind rise of terrorism in the Kashmir valley, termed her father innocent and backed Pakistan’s agenda of 'Azadi' that had brought death and destruction to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Reading a written script, she also said that the actions taken on 05 August 2019 i.e. the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A, aren’t acceptable.

This is not for the first time that Pakistan has used minors for its propaganda; earlier children from PoJK were abducted for terror training and in many cases, sent to the Indian side of borders as a guide for establishing terror infiltration routes. Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chief Yasin Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court on May 25 last year in a case related to terror and secessionist activities in Kashmir valley in 2017. NIA later moved to upper court for a death sentence to Yasin Malik in the case.

All you need to know about Yasin Malik

Yasin Malik was first booked for being a threat to law and order in October 1999 when he was slapped with the Public Safety Act (PSA). In March 2002, Malik was arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act and was detained for a year. He launched Safar-i-Azadi across Kashmir in May 2007 and promoted Pakistan’s agenda of freedom across Kashmir valley. In 2013, he went to Pakistan to meet Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.

Yasin Malik was instrumental in running Pakistan’s propaganda in India. He recieved funds from Pakistan for terror financing. In 2016, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case of terror funding and named him and four others in a charge sheet that was filed in 2019. Yasin Malik is also behind killing of four Indian Air Force officials in 1990 and abduction of Rubaiya Syed, the daughter of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed. The trial of both the cases is underway in Special CBI Court in Jammu.