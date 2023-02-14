Yet Another Blow To Cash-strapped Pakistan As UK Airline Announces Suspension Of Services

In yet another blow to cash-trapped Pakistan, a major UK-based air carrier has annouced that it will be suspending its operations in the Asian country this year in the summer. Billionaire Richard Branson-led Virgin Atlantic on Monday announced that it would be suspending its flight services between London's Heathrow Airport to Lahore and Islamabad. The air carrier said it would continue to operate services between London and Lahore until May 1 this year and between London and Islamabad until July 9, 2023.

”As we continue to ramp up our flying programme in 2023, we’ve taken the opportunity to review our entire network and decided to make a few changes,” said the airline in a press release. The airlines said that it had conducted a review and reached this decision.

“Following this review, it is with regret that we’ve taken the difficult decision to suspend our services between London Heathrow and Pakistan. Since commencing operations in December 2020, we have been proud to offer choice for customers travelling between London and Manchester in the UK, and Islamabad and Lahore in Pakistan. During that time, we have also provided important cargo capacity, as well as delivering vital medical supplies," said the airlines.

“This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and we’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused. We would like to wholeheartedly thank everyone in Pakistan; our customers, teams, partners and the authorities for their support over the past two years," the statement continued

We will communicate to any customers due to fly after these dates - who will be affected by the cancellations - to provide options, which include rebooking, where applicable, or a full refund," the statement concluded.

Virgin Atlantic airplanes started flying from London Heathrow to Islamabad and Lahore and Manchester to Islamabad during the Covid-19 pandemic in December 2020. The airline had already stopped its Manchester service to Islamabad this winter.

UK's national flag carrier British Airways also launched a Lahore service from Heathrow after the pandemic, but ended the route last year.