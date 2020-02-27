Young Man's Remains Found Inside Lion Enclosure At Lahore Zoo

In a horrific incident that was reported out of Lahore in Pakistan, a teenager's remain was found in the lion enclosure at the local zoo on Wednesday morning. According to media reports, the 17-year-old Muhammad Bilal went missing on Tuesday afternoon after he left home to cut grass, which was intended to be used for cattle fodder.

After the Bilal failed to return home, people from a nearby village visited the site asking for help from the zoo officials, said Chaudhry Shafqat, a director at the park.

Horrific!

According to reports, Bilal's body was found in the lion enclosure on Wednesday morning during a search by zoo employees. Media reports state that a blood-soaked skull along with bones and pieces of torn clothes were also discovered from the site, which Bilal's relatives recognised as his clothing.

As per reports, locals have blamed Bilal's death on the zoo officials' incompetence and failure to secure the area. According to reports, Bilal's remains have been sent for postmortem to confirm the cause of the death.

In another incident, a man from Madhya Pradesh tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Kamla Nehru Zoo in Indore city but was saved by alert zoo staff. 43-year-old Vijay Jhala was reportedly trying to attempt suicide as he was severely debt-ridden.

Jhala was later handed over to the police who said the man seems mentally disturbed and may have been under the influence of drugs while attempting suicide. Vijay Jhala climbed a 25-feet-high fence around the tiger enclosure but was immediately brought down by alert zoo staffers before he could enter it, zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav said.

