YouTube Goes Down In Pakistan Before Imran Khan's Jalsa, Restored Immediately After

For the second time in a month, YouTube went down in Pakistan on Tuesday. The outage of the video sharing platform was not a global one and was just confined just to the Asian country. Incidentally, former Prime Minister of the country Imran Khan was to address the citizens from Peshawar, a live stream of which was to run on the platform.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Khan's party, blamed the government under incumbent Shehbaz Sharif for what it referred to as a 'deliberate blockage'. However, YouTube was back up after Imran Khan's rally.

PTI live streamed the speech of its chairman on Facebook as well as Twitter, attacking the folks behind 'YouTube interruptions'. The party said in one tweet, "Blocking @YouTube in Pakistan fas soon as Chairman arrived won’t block the revolution! #PeshawarJalsa."

In the other tweet, it said, "The @YouTube ban in Pakistan won’t block us or @ImranKhanPTI : #EnoughlsEnough ! #PeshawarJalsa."

'I will give a befitting reply to all those...'

Pertinently, hours before the Peshawar rally, Khan had taken on the Pakistan Democratic Movement in a tweet, accusing it of running heavy propaganda against him. The former Pakistan PM had reasoned that it was all because of the 'fear' they had because of the 'rising popularity of PTI'.

"In today's meeting in Peshawar, I will give a formal reply to all those who are deliberately twisting my words to defame me. Enough is enough!", he had further written.

میں اس کڑےپراپیگنڈےپر نگاہ رکھےہوئےہوں جومجرموں کاPDMنامی گروہ میرےخلاف کررہاہے۔اسکی وجہ وہ خوف ہےجس میں یہPTIکی بڑھتی ہوئی مقبولیت کے باعث مبتلاہیں۔پشاورکےآج کےجلسےمیں میں ان سب کو باضابطہ جواب دوں گاجو مجھےبدنام کرنےکیلئےمیرےالفاظ کوجان بوجھ کر توڑمروڑ رہےہیں۔بس بہت ہوگیا! — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 6, 2022

After the last outage, on August 21, TeamYoutube, an official account that issues updates from YouTube, in a tweet, confirmed that it received reports about YouTube not working in Pakistan. However, no such confirmation has been issued with regards to Tuesday's outage.