YouTube Resumes Service After Brief Suspension During Ex-Pak PM Imran's Peshawar Jalsa

In Pakistan, on September 6, YouTube services that had been temporarily suspended during former PM, Imran Khan's Peshawar jalsa were resumed. According to an internet tracker, Net Blocks' metrics showed that YouTube was disrupted on numerous internet providers in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

Net Blocks tweeted, "Update: Metrics confirm that YouTube is disrupted on multiple internet providers in #Pakistan as former Prime Minister Imran Khan live streams; the restrictions come despite the lifting of PEMRA's ban on Khan's speeches by the Islamabad High Court."

Imran Khan was disrupted as he streamed live to the public despite a Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority ban (PEMRA). Before Imran Khan's speech, a number of users had begun to complain that the streaming website was not functioning properly for them. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) broadcast its chairman's address on Facebook and Twitter in response to the alleged blockade.

Following the removal of Imran Khan's speeches from networks and YouTube, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry asserted that the nation had "officially transformed into a banana republic." The blocking comes after the PTI chairman warned earlier that the "cabal of crooks" within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had done enough to spread false information against him, according to Geo News.

Pakistan's military forces furious over Imran Khan

Pakistan's military forces were also furious after the PTI chairman's Faisalabad jalsa speech, in which he stated that if a "patriotic" army head was selected, he would not spare the present rulers. Khan responded by tweeting that he was keeping up with the "intense propaganda" the PDM's "cabal of crooks" had been waging against him because they were "petrified of PTI's increasing popularity."

میں اس کڑےپراپیگنڈےپر نگاہ رکھےہوئےہوں جومجرموں کاPDMنامی گروہ میرےخلاف کررہاہے۔اسکی وجہ وہ خوف ہےجس میں یہPTIکی بڑھتی ہوئی مقبولیت کے باعث مبتلاہیں۔پشاورکےآج کےجلسےمیں میں ان سب کو باضابطہ جواب دوں گاجو مجھےبدنام کرنےکیلئےمیرےالفاظ کوجان بوجھ کر توڑمروڑ رہےہیں۔بس بہت ہوگیا! — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 6, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif's administration, according to Imran Khan, has elevated media control to fascist proportions. Imran Khan and the coalition government are engaged in a political brawl. According to the Paris-based organisation Reporters Without Borders, Pakistan is one of the world's deadliest nations for journalists (RSF).

Under the pretence of safeguarding journalists, Pakistani law is being utilised to restrict any criticism of the government and military forces. Since its establishment in 2002, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has focused more on regulating the electronic media industry.

