Published 18:28 IST, July 20th 2024
Pakistan Reports This Year's Ninth Case of Poliovirus
Pakistan on Saturday reported the ninth polio case of the year, jolting the country's efforts to eradicate the crippling disease. The fresh case was reported in Balochistan province's Zhob district, Geo News reported. The victim was a one-and-a-half-year-old child hailing from Zhob’s Hassanzai area.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan Reports This Year's Ninth Case of Poliovirus | Image: ANI (Representational)
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:28 IST, July 20th 2024