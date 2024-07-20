sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:28 IST, July 20th 2024

Pakistan Reports This Year's Ninth Case of Poliovirus

Pakistan on Saturday reported the ninth polio case of the year, jolting the country's efforts to eradicate the crippling disease. The fresh case was reported in Balochistan province's Zhob district, Geo News reported. The victim was a one-and-a-half-year-old child hailing from Zhob’s Hassanzai area.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
18:28 IST, July 20th 2024