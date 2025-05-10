New Delhi: Pakistan finds itself under immense pressure as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack in Waziristan, allegedly killing 26 Pakistani soldiers. This development comes amid rising tensions along multiple conflict zones, further intensifying the security crisis.

The number of Pakistani soldier died is the ambush has exceeded from 20 to 26 including several injured. The group said they seized five rifles, a rocket launcher, night vision gear, and other military supplies from the outpost.

The Pakistani military has yet to issue an official statement regarding TTP’s claims, but sources indicate heavy clashes in the region. Diplomatic and military challenges are mounting as Pakistan faces a complex and rapidly evolving situation.