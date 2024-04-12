×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

10 People Celebrating Eid Festival Drown in Boat Accident in Indus River in Pakistan

As many as 10 people celebrating Eid drowned when their boat capsized in the Indus River in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, authorities said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
10 People Celebrating Eid Festival Drown in Boat Accident in Indus River in Pakistan
10 People Celebrating Eid Festival Drown in Boat Accident in Indus River in Pakistan | Image:PTI/ Representational
Peshawar: As many as 10 people celebrating Eid drowned when their boat capsized in the Indus River in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, authorities said. The tragedy took place in the Kund Park region of Nowshera district where people, who gathered in large numbers to celebrate Eid festivities, drowned in the river at the confluence of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, 1122 Rescue officials said.

The officials said they rescued three people.

The rescue teams from Nowshera, Swabi and Mardan are participating in the search operation to recover others who have gone missing in the incident.

Governor Ghulam Ali and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic incident. 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

