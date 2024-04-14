×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

11 Killed by Terrorists in 2 Separate Incidents in Balochistan, Search For Assailants Underway

According to officials, the incident occurred on Friday when the unidentified men first stopped the bus on the highway and kidnapped nine men at gunpoint.

Reported by: Digital Desk
J&K court declares 23 terrorists operating from Pakistan as proclaimed offenders.
Image used for representation | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Karachi: At least 11 people, including nine bus passengers, were killed by unidentified terrorists in Pakistan's Balochistan province, police officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Friday when the unidentified men first stopped the bus on the highway in Noshki district and kidnapped nine men at gunpoint.

“The bodies of these nine men were later found with bullet wounds in the nearby mountainous areas near a bridge,” a senior official said.

“The bus was going from Quetta to Taftan when armed men stopped it and after identifying passengers took the nine men to the mountainous areas,” he added.

Following the incident, Balochistan’s Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said that the terrorists involved in the killing of the 11 people on the Noshki highway would ‘not be forgiven and will be hunted down soon.’

He added that the terrorists involved in the attacks would be chased, adding that they aimed to sabotage the peace of Balochistan.

Furthermore, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also condemned the incident, saying that the government stands with the families of the deceased at this tragic time.

"There is no room for such a tragic incident...," he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a car was fired upon on the same highway in which two passengers were killed and two others injured.

(Inputs from PTI)

Published April 13th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

