Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

2 Dead, Several Injured as Multiple Gunmen Open Fire at Polling Station in Pakistan's Tank

At least two armed men were killed after an “unknown armed gunmen” opened fire outside a polling station in the Pakistani city of Tank.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Pakistan's army soldier and police officers stand guard outside a polling station
Pakistan's army soldier and police officers stand guard outside a polling station | Image:AP / File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Tank – At least two armed men were killed after “unknown gunmen” opened fire outside a polling station in the Pakistani city of Tank. The incident took place on Monday at a polling station in Kot Azam's Middle School where polls were held for the N-43 constituency. According to Pakistani news outlet Aaj TV, around 25 armed men opened fire on a polling station which was established in the Middle Scholl located at  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan. While authorities confirmed that two people died in the attack, several people were reported to be injured in the incident. In light of this, the voting process was suspended in the region as police commenced the clearance operation. 

According to Aaj TV, before the fateful incident, locals had been receiving calls from unknown mobile numbers that warned them against participating in the voting process. The polls were conducted in the region on Monday after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended the polling process in six polling stations on February 8 due to the deteriorating condition of the law and order in the region. 

Advertisement

Violence during elections

When it comes to the political climate in the region, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Dawar Khan Kundi and JUI-F’s Maulana Asad Mehmood are the major candidates for the National Assembly seat. It was Mehmood who had requested repolling in the six polling stations which started at 8:00 am and was scheduled to continue till 5:00 pm before it was suspended. The turbulent situation is not only limited to Pakistan alone. The February 8 polls were marred by violence all across the nation. On the polling day, as many as 20 people were injured in sporadic incidents of violence all over Punjab. At that time, major violent incidents broke out in Talagang of Chakwal where four persons were shot at and injured during an armed clash between two groups. 

Advertisement

The country was also grappling with multiple terrorist attacks before and during the election day. In light of this Pakistan's interior ministry suspended mobile and internet services across the country. "As a result of the recent incidents of terrorism in the country, precious lives have been lost, security measures are essential to maintain the law and order situation and deal with possible threats, hence the temporary suspension of mobile services across the country, the Interior Ministry spokesperson wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. However, the decision by the Pakistani ministry was condemned by many after the counting of votes was delayed.  

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic DigitalWorld NewsPakistan Elections 2024
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

an hour ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

4 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

20 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. If Aadhar Becomes Inactive, Will Issue New: WB CM's Act of Defiance

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. How Paytm Payment Bank saga is unfolding?

    Economy News11 minutes ago

  3. Big Setback For Mamata, Kolkata HC Allows Suvendu to Visit Sandeshkhali

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  4. 'You're not the whole team': Ex-Pakistan director Hafeez reveals secrets

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. Mini Cooper unveils last ICE vehicle, marking e-mobility shift

    Business News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo