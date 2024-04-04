×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

A Day After Taliban Attempts to Play Peacemaker, Pakistan Rules Out Talks With Banned TTP Militants

Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban to take action against the TTP fighters who are using Afghan soil to attack Pakistan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.
Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. | Image:X@ForeignOfficePk
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: Pakistan, on Thursday, said that it has no intention of opening talks with banned militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) a day after a Taliban leader advised both sides to resolve their outstanding issues through dialogue. On Wednesday, while speaking at an Iftar gathering in the town of Khost, Afghan Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari advised Islamabad and TTP to come to an understanding, noting as he did that violence in the neighbouring country “is spreading to Afghanistan”. 

On Thursday, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch responded to a question about the Afghan minister's suggestion by stating that “Pakistan remains committed to fighting against all the terrorist outfits which have targeted Pakistan and the symbols of Pakistan-China friendship.” She added that, following the security audit and enhancement of security measures, the Chinese projects in Pakistan are functional.

Advertisement

Furthermore, she said that Pakistan expects Afghanistan to take urgent action against terrorist outfits and their leadership for the crimes they have committed against Islamabad.  

"Wars and revolutions create widows, create orphans, destroy the country and the economy," Omari said while adding the Afghan Taliban have been through wars and revolutions.

Advertisement

Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban to take action against the TTP fighters who are using Afghan soil to attack Pakistan. However, Afghanistan has shown reluctance to take action against the rebels, who in the past fought shoulder-to-shoulder with them against the NATO forces.

Pakistan had provided support to the Afghan Taliban with the hope that after coming to power, they would take action against elements using the Afghan territory to launch attacks on Pakistan.

Advertisement

But its hopes floundered when the Afghan Taliban refused to take any action and instead asked Pakistan to hold talks with the TTP. The talks failed and the TTP launched a ruthless campaign of terror against Pakistan.

Separately, the spokesperson condemned the terrorist attack in Iran and showed solidarity with the Iranian people, adding that Pakistan would like to work with Iran to find joint solutions to terrorism. She also said that Pakistan would support the Palestinians' fresh bid for UN membership. She also called for international accountability of Israel for its crimes against humanity.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

GT vs PBKS

GT vs PBKS Live

a few seconds ago
Dr.C.N. Manjunath

Manjunath vs Manjunath

a minute ago
Ram Navami

Foods For Ram Navami

7 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet restarts flights

7 minutes ago
Sanjay Nirupam

Sanjay Nirupam Interview

12 minutes ago
Trees That Sheltered Lord Rama, Laxmana, Sita During Exile

Over 7,500 trees cut

13 minutes ago
Former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam

Will Sanjay Nirupam Join

13 minutes ago
Google account block

Premium search pricing

14 minutes ago
Representative

Philippines growth rate

14 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri

A low for Indian Football

16 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

17 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

19 minutes ago
Unemployment

US weekly jobless claims

20 minutes ago
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023

Samsung's profit spike

21 minutes ago
Apple

Apple's payment options

21 minutes ago
Republic Business Technology Awards 2024

RBETA 2024

23 minutes ago
Spotify

Spotify's new CFO

23 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ali To Reunite With Katrina For Super Soldier? Director Spills The Beans

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  2. Noida Man Gets Late To Office Reason 'EV Scooter Was Updating'

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Prithvi Shaw in big trouble: Court orders enquiry in molestation case

    Sports 19 hours ago

  4. Man Travels From Delhi to Kanpur on Roof of Humsafar Express, Arrested

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Budget-Friendly Destinations In South India

    Web Stories21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo