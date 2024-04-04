A Day After Taliban Attempts to Play Peacemaker, Pakistan Rules Out Talks With Banned TTP Militants

Advertisement

Islamabad: Pakistan, on Thursday, said that it has no intention of opening talks with banned militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) a day after a Taliban leader advised both sides to resolve their outstanding issues through dialogue. On Wednesday, while speaking at an Iftar gathering in the town of Khost, Afghan Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Nabi Omari advised Islamabad and TTP to come to an understanding, noting as he did that violence in the neighbouring country “is spreading to Afghanistan”.

On Thursday, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch responded to a question about the Afghan minister's suggestion by stating that “Pakistan remains committed to fighting against all the terrorist outfits which have targeted Pakistan and the symbols of Pakistan-China friendship.” She added that, following the security audit and enhancement of security measures, the Chinese projects in Pakistan are functional.

Advertisement

Furthermore, she said that Pakistan expects Afghanistan to take urgent action against terrorist outfits and their leadership for the crimes they have committed against Islamabad.

"Wars and revolutions create widows, create orphans, destroy the country and the economy," Omari said while adding the Afghan Taliban have been through wars and revolutions.

Advertisement

Pakistan has repeatedly urged the Afghan Taliban to take action against the TTP fighters who are using Afghan soil to attack Pakistan. However, Afghanistan has shown reluctance to take action against the rebels, who in the past fought shoulder-to-shoulder with them against the NATO forces.

Pakistan had provided support to the Afghan Taliban with the hope that after coming to power, they would take action against elements using the Afghan territory to launch attacks on Pakistan.

Advertisement

But its hopes floundered when the Afghan Taliban refused to take any action and instead asked Pakistan to hold talks with the TTP. The talks failed and the TTP launched a ruthless campaign of terror against Pakistan.

Separately, the spokesperson condemned the terrorist attack in Iran and showed solidarity with the Iranian people, adding that Pakistan would like to work with Iran to find joint solutions to terrorism. She also said that Pakistan would support the Palestinians' fresh bid for UN membership. She also called for international accountability of Israel for its crimes against humanity.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.