Updated March 24th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

Amid Strained Ties, Pakistan and Afghanistan to Hold Trade Talks on March 25

Ties between the two sides have deteriorated following a Pakistani airstrike in Afghanistan on March 18, targetting an alleged TTP militant hideout.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border point.
The Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman border point. | Image:AP
Islamabad: A commerce ministry delegation from Pakistan will be making a visit to neighbouring Afghanistan on Monday amid an ongoing state of tensions in their bilateral ties. In a post on the social media platform X, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Commerce Secretary Khurrum Agha would be visiting Afghanistan on a two-day tour to discuss trade-related matters. 

In the post, Baloch said that Pakistan “remains committed to promoting trade and people-to-people ties with Afghanistan.”

Aside from the commerce secretary, the delegation will also include Commerce Ministry Joint Secretary Maria Qazi, Additional Secretary of Commerce Dr Wajid Ali Khan, Director General Transit Trade and Additional Secretary of Interior Khushal Khan.

The visit was also confirmed by the Afghan side, with the spokesperson for the nation's commerce ministry, Abdul Salam Jawad being quoted by Dawn as saying: “We will take up the issue of a ban on several transit items. Pakistan has banned the import of certain items under the transit agreement. Around 50 per cent of transit trade has been decreased due to this ban and shifted to Iran.”

Earlier, Azizi held an online meeting with Agha on March 11 and invited him to visit Kabul with a delegation for talks on trade issues.

The visit comes as relations between the two neighbours deteriorated after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan on March 18 to target the alleged hideouts of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militants after seven army soldiers, including two officers, were killed in a terrorist attack at an army outpost.

Reportedly, the Afghan border troops fired mortars across the border in retaliation to the attack by the Pakistani side.

The two sides are trying to cool down the tempers and Afghan charge d’affaires Shokaib Ahmad met Pakistan’s Special envoy for Afghanistan Asif Durrani on Friday and “addressed recent challenges between the two countries, the revitalisation of political, commercial, people-to-people and other aspects of bilateral relations,” according to the Afghan embassy.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 22:02 IST

