Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met the country's youngest vlogger Mohammad Shiraz. Impressed by Shiraz, the Prime Minister shared the meeting on his official Instagram.

The caption read, "Excited to welcome Shiraz and Muskan, the dynamic YouTube vlogger sensations, to the Prime Minister House! Their journey from Pakistan to America, invited by Google, is an inspiration. Looking forward to hearing their incredible stories and celebrating their success. @mshir_azi78."

Sharing this delightful moment, Shiraz too shared the experience on his YouTube channel with the caption, "The Prime Minister of Pakistan Met Me." The video has over 5 million views within 22 hours. Shiraz's channel has some 1.18 million subscribers.

In the endearing moment, impressed by Shiraz, Sharif allowed him to sit on the Prime Minister's chair during the meeting. he also playfully asked Shiraz about his knowledge of his name, to which he responded by saying, "Shehbaz Sharif uncle."

Overwhelmed with the joy and perhaps a touch of newfound authority, Shiraz exclaimed, "Today, I am the Prime Minister."

The moment was filled with warmth as Shiraz was accompanied by his sister Muskan, and father.

