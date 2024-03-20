Advertisement

Islamabad: Heavily-armed Baloch militants on Wednesday forcibly entered the Gwadar Port Authority Complex and opened fire while multiple explosions were also reported in the area in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province, media reports said. The attack comes on a day when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that his government will not tolerate any acts of cross-border terrorism.

Citing Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani, Dawn.com reported that a large contingent of police and security forces reached the scene while intense firing is going on. Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Security forces foiled the attack on the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) complex and killed the eight attackers, the Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources. The attackers were neutralised while trying to gain entry into the port complex, it added.

Gwadar Senior Superintendent of Police Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin told Dawn that as many as “eight armed assailants have been successfully gunned down by the police and security forces.” He added that there was a swift counter-terrorism response to the incident. Multiple blasts were reported during the attack. Footages circulating on social media depicted an intense exchange of gunfire.

🚨🚨#Baloch Rebels storms #Gwadar Port Authority 😱



Dozens of Chinese technicians are reportedly trapped in sensitive buildings in #Gwadar in #Balochistan.



PakArmy must think about deeper causes like exploitative Chinese presence–fueling resentment.@pawalbaloch @hussain_154 pic.twitter.com/qw6mIO7sY2 — Imran Zaidun 🇲🇾 (@ImranZaidun) March 20, 2024

Meanwhile, United Nations Department for Safety and Security issued a statement, saying that “several explosions followed by continuous firing” were carried out during the attack. There are several government and paramilitary offices in the complex. There were no immediate reports on the casualties among any government officials.

There are seven personnel from three UN agencies based in Gwadar, and two UN agencies on missions were “safe and accounted for,” Dawn reported. The paper quoted the Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti as hailing the quick response from the security and law enforcement officials, emphasizing that the “message is loud and clear, whosoever chooses to use violence will see no mercy from the state.”

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on a number of projects being carried out under the aegis of the CPEC.

The separatist BLA is opposed to China's investments in Balochistan and accuses China and Pakistan of exploitation of the resource-rich province.

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, a think tank, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023 marking a six-year high record.