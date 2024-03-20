×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

Armed Assailants Open Gunfire Inside Pakistan's Gawadar Port, 8 Attackers Dead

A large contingent of police and security forces were summoned to the scene.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gwadar Port Authority complex
Gwadar Port Authority complex under attack. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: Heavily-armed Baloch militants on Wednesday forcibly entered the Gwadar Port Authority Complex and opened fire while multiple explosions were also reported in the area in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province, media reports said.  The attack comes on a day when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asserted that his government will not tolerate any acts of cross-border terrorism.

Citing Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani, Dawn.com reported that a large contingent of police and security forces reached the scene while intense firing is going on. Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Advertisement

Security forces foiled the attack on the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) complex and killed the eight attackers, the Express Tribune newspaper reported, citing sources. The attackers were neutralised while trying to gain entry into the port complex, it added.

Gwadar Senior Superintendent of Police Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin told Dawn that as many as “eight armed assailants have been successfully gunned down by the police and security forces.”  He added that there was a swift counter-terrorism response to the incident. Multiple blasts were reported during the attack. Footages circulating on social media depicted an intense exchange of gunfire.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, United Nations Department for Safety and Security issued a statement, saying that “several explosions followed by continuous firing” were carried out during the attack. There are several government and paramilitary offices in the complex. There were no immediate reports on the casualties among any government officials. 

Advertisement

There are seven personnel from three UN agencies based in Gwadar, and two UN agencies on missions were “safe and accounted for,” Dawn reported. The paper quoted the Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti as hailing the quick response from the security and law enforcement officials, emphasizing that the “message is loud and clear, whosoever chooses to use violence will see no mercy from the state.”

Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Advertisement

Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on a number of projects being carried out under the aegis of the CPEC.

The separatist BLA is opposed to China's investments in Balochistan and accuses China and Pakistan of exploitation of the resource-rich province.

Advertisement

According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, a think tank, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023  marking a six-year high record.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 18:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

a minute ago
Russia PM Modi Ukraine

PM Modi invited

a minute ago
Jeremy Hunt

UK inflation cools in Feb

2 minutes ago
13 students were injured in Chhattisgarh when their school roof was ripped off in a storm.

C'garh Students Injured

3 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

9 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

10 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

11 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

13 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

14 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

14 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

16 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

19 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

20 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

20 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

20 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo