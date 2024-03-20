×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Know 5 Things About Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, The ‘Next Big Thing’ in Pakistani Politics

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari filed her nomination for by-polls from the National Assembly (NA-207 Nawabshah-I) constituency on March 17.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari
Aseefa’s entry into active politics has been speculated since the last decade | Image:X/@MediaCellPPP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Marking her formal entry into the world of politics, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and the late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, has filed nomination for by-elections to a National Assembly seat in Sindh Province, which was left vacant by her father. The 31-year-old filed her nomination for by-polls from the National Assembly (NA-207 Nawabshah-I) constituency on March 17. The seat was left vacant by her father after he assumed the post of President.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) announced the same on social media. “Aks-e-Benazir, Bibi @AseefaBZ submitted today her nomination papers in person for by-poll in the National Assembly constituency, NA-207 - Nawabshah, wherein her father @AAliZardari won during general elections before being elected as the head of state.” the PPP wrote on X.

Aseefa’s entry into active politics has been speculated since the last decade. It is believed that she will take over the party’s leadership as, sources say, President Zardari considers Aseefa more politically-equipped than his other two children. 

Here are top five things to know about Aseefa Bhutto Zardari:
 

Aseefa, a part of Pakistan’s history 

Months after her birth in February 1993, Aseefa became the first baby in Pakistan to be administered a vaccine against polio. The immunisation programme was started by non other than her mother Benazir Bhutto. Later on, Aseefa became Pakistan’s ambassador for the national polio eradication campaign.

Education


Aseefa received a Bachelor’s degree in Politics and Sociology from Oxford Brookes University in the UK. In 2016, she went on to earn a Master’s degree in global health and development from University College London.

History of violence

Aseefa’s mother, Benazir Bhutto, is so far the only female Prime Minister that Pakistan has ever had. In 2017, Benazir was assassinated by a member of Pakistani Taliban. However, Al-Qaeda claimed responsibility for the attack.

First Lady of Pakistan

Against the norms, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will become the First Lady of Pakistan without being married. The position is typically reserved for the President’s spouse but since President Zardari is a widower he decided to bestow the honour to his daughter.

Politics in family


Aseefa has a family history in politics with his both parents having served as Prime Ministers of Pakistan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, her brother and PPP Chairman, has also served as the Foreign Minister between April 2022 and August 2023. Meanwhile, her aunt Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho is the Sindh Health Minister. 
 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

