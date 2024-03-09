Updated March 9th, 2024 at 18:15 IST
BREAKING: Asif Ali Zardari Elected as 14th President of Pakistan, Bags the Office For Second Time
Pakistan's People's Party's Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the 14th President of Pakistan after a month-long wheeling and dealing among top political parties.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Islamabad: Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the 14th President of Pakistan on Saturday. Zardari, 68, was the joint candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) while his rival Mahmood Khan Achakzai, 75, was the candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). Zardari received 255 votes while his opponent got 119, Pakistani media reported.
Zardari was elected by the electoral college of the newly-elected members of the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies, as per the provisions of the Constitution.
Advertisement
A businessman-turned-politician, Zardari is the husband of slain Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto. He was chosen for the spot in the polling which was held on March 9.
Zardari would replace the incumbent Dr Arif Alvi, whose five-year term ended last year.
Advertisement
Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:50 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Where To Head Down For A Backpacking Trip In March?Travel18 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.