×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

BREAKING: Asif Ali Zardari Elected as 14th President of Pakistan, Bags the Office For Second Time

Pakistan's People's Party's Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the 14th President of Pakistan after a month-long wheeling and dealing among top political parties.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Asif Ali Zardari
Asif Ali Zardari with son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the 14th President of Pakistan on Saturday. Zardari, 68, was the joint candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) while his rival Mahmood Khan Achakzai, 75, was the candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). Zardari received 255 votes while his opponent got 119, Pakistani media reported.

Zardari was elected by the electoral college of the newly-elected members of the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies, as per the provisions of the Constitution.

Advertisement

A businessman-turned-politician, Zardari is the husband of slain Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto. He was chosen for the spot in the polling which was held on March 9.  

Zardari would replace the incumbent Dr Arif Alvi, whose five-year term ended last year. 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld NewsPakistan Elections 2024

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

19 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

21 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Entire Nation Discussing Torture Inflicted on Women of Sandeshkhali: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 minutes ago

  2. Where To Head Down For A Backpacking Trip In March?

    Travel18 minutes ago

  3. Pooja Hegde To Star Opposite Ahan Shetty In Sanki

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Bihar Govt Will Form Committee: Amit Shah on Action Against Land Mafia

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. Target is to Become Developed Nation by 2047: Piyush Goyal

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo