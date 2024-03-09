Advertisement

Islamabad: Asif Ali Zardari was elected as the 14th President of Pakistan on Saturday. Zardari, 68, was the joint candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) while his rival Mahmood Khan Achakzai, 75, was the candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). Zardari received 255 votes while his opponent got 119, Pakistani media reported.

Zardari was elected by the electoral college of the newly-elected members of the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies, as per the provisions of the Constitution.

Advertisement

A businessman-turned-politician, Zardari is the husband of slain Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto. He was chosen for the spot in the polling which was held on March 9.

Zardari would replace the incumbent Dr Arif Alvi, whose five-year term ended last year.