Faisalabad: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Azam Cheema, the key conspirator in the 26/11 terror attack in India's Mumbai died in Faisalabad due to a heart attack, as per media reports

Following the death of the 70-year-old intelligence chief, stoked speculations in Pakistan's jihadi circles, amid a rise in the mysterious killings of LeT operatives in the last few months.

Pakistan accused Indian agencies of the killings, but the latter has denied all accusations.

For India, Cheema's death confirms the presence of designated terrorists in Pakistan. Though, New Delhi remains on its stance of not maintaining any 'killing list,' if there would have been one Cheema would have been on the top.

Chemma was one of the chief conspirators in the 26/11 terror attack and the July 2006 Mumbai train bombings besides other terror operations in India. He was also one of the operatives who masterminded the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Cheema began working as the LeT commander in 2008 when he was appointed as the group's operation advisor.

He was later sanctioned as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List by the United States Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.