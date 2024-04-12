×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

17 Pilgrims Dead, 38 Injured as Bus Falls in Ravine in Balochistan

The pilgrims were going to pay homage at the remote Muslim Sufi shrine Shah Noorani in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan when their bus fell into the ravine.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead
Speeding car hits family waiting for bus in Rajasthan's Nagaur, all 4 dead | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Karachi: At least 17 died and 38 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims fell into a deep ravine near a border town of Pakistan's Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

According to the Balochistan police, the pilgrims were going to pay homage at the remote Muslim Sufi shrine Shah Noorani in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan when their bus fell into the ravine in on Wednesday. The place where the accident took place is almost near Karachi.

Advertisement

All the passengers belonged to Thatta town in the Sindh province, news agency PTI reported.

Following the incident, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi offered his condolences for the incident and stated that the driver lost control at a bend and the bus fell into the ravine.

Advertisement

“The vehicle left Thatta around 2 in the afternoon on Eid day and met with the accident around 8 pm on Eid day (Wednesday),” Naqvi said.

A local police official in Hub said the dead and injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Karachi, where their bodies were identified, some of them as belonging to the same families.

Advertisement

Poor roads, lack of safety awareness and blatant disregard for traffic rules have often caused fatal road accidents in Pakistan.

(Inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 12:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Living Golden on Better Terms: Why Term Insurance Must Be Part of Your Retirement Planning

Term Insuranc

6 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live Streaming

7 minutes ago
Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

9 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

9 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

17 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

19 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

20 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

25 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

26 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

26 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

26 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

28 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

30 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

31 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

32 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

33 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

33 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo