Advertisement

Karachi – A massive protest ensued in Karachi on Thursday as party workers from Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) took to the streets and held demonstrations against what they called “fraudulent” elections. According to the Pakistani news outlet Dawn, JUI-F with support from other small parties staged massive demonstrations in Karach and blocked the main highways that connected the city to Sindh and Balochistan. As per the reports, a number of party workers converged on Hub River Road, blocking the key road link connecting with the main city.

Maulana Abdul Sami Swati who is a local JUI-FF leader told the Pakistani news outlet that the Karachi sit-in was part of the Sindh-wide protest called by the party. Swati claimed that the results of the 2024 Pakistani General elections were manipulated to favour the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). He also warned that the protest will continue for an indefinite period until the matter is addressed. The JUI-F leader also demanded the issuance of Form 47 and urged ECP to declare JUI-F’s Mubeen Ahmed as the winner from Sukkur and other candidates from their respective constituencies in the districts of Larkana division.

Advertisement

Party workers stage demonstration in Karachi | Image: Republic

Activists burn tyres in Sindh

Amid all the chaos, activists in Umerkot staged demonstrations and even indulged in tyre-burning against the alleged rigging in the general elections held on Feb 8. The authorities called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan to intervene in the matter. According to Dawn, activists of Umerkot took out a rally from Thar bazaar to Teen Talwar Chowk on a call of JUI-F Sindh Secretary General Maulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro. The rallies were led by Maulana Noor Muhammad Qirani, Yaqoob Nomani and others. They went on to slam the caretaker government and accused the regime of failing to conduct fair and transparent elections. The demonstrations escalated after many of the workers started to burn tyres and resultantly vehicular traffic to Samaro, Kunri, Pithoro, Dhoronaro, Chhor Cantonment, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi came to a halt for three hours, Dawn reported. Meanwhile, Activists of the Jamaat-i-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) staged joint protests outside a local press club in Hyderabad on Sunday. Condemning the alleged rigging in the Feb 8 polls in Hyderabad, the activists called it a “black chapter” written in the history of Pakistan. PTI-backed candidate, runner-up on NA-220 told the charged-up crowd that PTI candidates and their parties are currently being harassed in the region, even after the polls.