A bomb blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan region at the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally has killed three members on Tuesday, according to reports. The incident occurred hours after he was sentenced to 10 years in jail. Police and health officials were quoted saying that the explosion occurred after a rally by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

“Three workers of Tehreek-e-Insaf are martyred and 7 are injured,” Provincial General Secretary Balochistan for PTI, Salar Khan Kakar, said in a video message shared on PTI’s X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The incident unfolded after earlier today top court sentenced Khan to 10 years prison with former FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

reports of bomb blast in Sibi, Balochistan; during a PTI rally. pic.twitter.com/SlyyXebtBZ — dexie (@dexiereborn) January 30, 2024

At the District Headquarters Hospital in Sibi, Dr Babar, told Pakistan's Dawn newspaper that the number of people who have died is five. Those who were injured were rushed to the hospital and are reported to be in critical condition. The authorities who responded to the scene say that the death toll is expected to rise.

PTI members scramble and run for cover

The massive blast in the Sibi area of Balochistan was captured on the CCTV camera. In the visuals, the PTI members were seen scrambling and running for safety as the loud explosion was heard and rocked the area that was heavily crowded. Taking stock of the incident, Pakistan’s election commission demanded "immediate report" from Balochistan’s chief secretary and police chief detailing the matter and breaches. The blast has occurred just nine days ahead of the election in Pakistan on February 9.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022 and is not on the ballot. His supporters have questioned the slew of legal cases against him and his imprisonment ahead of the parliamentary elections. The former Pakistan Prime Minister was convicted in what is popularly known as the cipher case. He has been accused of exposing state secrets by waving a confidential document at a rally. The document has not been made public. It is believed to be diplomatic correspondence between the Pakistani ambassador to Washington and the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad.

