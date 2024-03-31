×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 18:28 IST

BREAKING: Big Attack on Pakistan Armed Forces in Balochistan's Gwadar, Several Killed

This is the third major attack on the Pakistan armed forces in Balochistan region in the last week.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pakistan’s second-largest naval air station, PNS Siddique, located in Turbat
Representative Image | Image:X
Islamabad: In yet another attack on the Pakistan forces, several army men were reportedly killed as the strategically important Gwadar Port came under heavy attack. Two bomb disposal unit personnel were killed and four injured in attack in Saiji mountain area, which lies in the Northwest of Gwadar in the Balochistan province. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The attacks on the Pakistan security establishments have intensified over the past one week in the Balochistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions with the intense bombardment on Pakistan's second-largest naval air station, the PNS Siddique in Turbat, being the latest incident. The attack left nearly 14 Pakistani army personnel dead while the Pakistani Army claimed that 6 fighters were killed. Following the attack, the Majeed Brigade of the Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility. 

(This is a breaking copy…)

Published March 31st, 2024 at 17:49 IST

