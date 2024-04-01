Advertisement

Islamabad: In yet another attack on the Pakistan forces, several army men were reportedly killed as a bomb disposal squad in the Gwadar district came under heavy attack. Two bomb disposal unit personnel were killed and four injured in attack in Saiji mountain area, which lies in the Northwest of Gwadar in the Balochistan province. They were ambushed as they were checking a route frequently used by the army. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.



The attacks on the Pakistan security establishments have intensified over the past one week in the Balochistan and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions with the intense bombardment on Pakistan's second-largest naval air station, the PNS Siddique in Turbat, being the latest incident. The attack left nearly 14 Pakistani army personnel dead while the Pakistani Army claimed that 6 fighters were killed. Following the attack, the Majeed Brigade of the Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility.



Of late, Chinese infrastructure and Chinese nationals have been under attack, derailing Xi Jinping's ambitious China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) plans. In recent years, various Baloch insurgent groups have carried out attacks targeting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. In fact after the attack on the Turbat naval air base, the security had been beefed up in major cities like Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad to protect the Chinese and Chinese interests.

Following the Turbat naval airbase attack, the Islamabad Capital territory Police had also asked for permission to recruit 1000 more policemen to form special unit for security of foreigners especially Chinese living in Islamabad. Despite all the measures taken, five Chinese nationals were killed the following day. An explosive laden vehicle crashed into a car carrying Chinese engineers while they were on their way to the Dasu Dam project.

