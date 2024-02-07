Advertisement

Balochistan: Ahead of February 8 general polls, an IED blast outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Office was reported in the Nushki area of Balochistan on Monday. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in connection with the incident.

The IED, concealed within a shopping bag, was strategically placed along the exterior of the ECP office. Authorities on the scene discovered that the explosive device comprised 400 grams of explosives. Additionally, investigators recovered a timer device and a 12-volt battery at the blast site.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)