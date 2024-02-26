English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

Breaking: Murad Ali Shah elected as Chief Minister of Pakistan's Sindh for Third Time in a Row

Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Murad Ali Shah was elected as the Chief Minister of Sindh for the third consecutive time.

PPP's Murad Ali Shah elected as the CM of Pakistan's Sindh Province for the third time in a row
Sindh – Weeks after Pakistani conducted its highly anticipated General Elections, Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) Murad Ali Shah was elected as the Chief Minister of Sindh for the third consecutive time. Shah's victory came hours after Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz became the first female Chief Minister of the Punjab province.  

 

This is a developing story. 

 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

