English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

X (Twitter) Down Across Pakistan Amid Elections: Reports

NetBlocks said that social media platform ‘X’, formally known as Twitter is down across Pakistan as counting reaches the final stage.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Pakistan Faces Internet Outage
Pakistan Faces Internet Outage | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad – As Pakistan wait with bated breaths to witness the winner of the 2024 General Elections, reports are emerging that social media platform ‘X’, formally known as Twitter is down across the nation. The disruption was confirmed by a global internet watchdog called NetBlocks. 

“Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to X/Twitter across #Pakistan; the incident comes amid political turmoil after a controversial election held under an internet and mobile network blackout,” the body wrote on X, sharing the image of data which recorded the disruption. On the day the country went to polls, the authorities announced the suspension of Internet and mobile services. While the authorities stated that the services are being temporarily suspended for security reasons, many in Pakistan and around the world condemned the decision alleging electoral malpractices. 

Advertisement

How Internet Suspension Caused Delays Vote Counting

The counting of votes in the highly intense elections has been hit with unexpected delays and many blamed the delay on the disruption of Internet and mobile services. After a 10-hour delay, Pakistan’s Election Commission on Friday said it had given “instructions to ensure immediate declaration of results.” Amid all the chaos, several American lawmakers have also raised concerns and called for a probe into the Pakistan polls. 

“I am deeply troubled by reports of interference in this week's election in Pakistan. The legitimacy of any incoming government rests on fair elections, free of manipulation, intimidation, or fraud. The Pakistani people deserve nothing less than a transparent democratic process and true representative government,” US Representative Ilhan Omar wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “I call on the State Department to refrain from recognizing the results until credible, independent investigations have been conducted into the numerous allegations of misconduct,” Omar furthered. 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

3 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

4 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

4 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

21 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IND vs ENG: Akash Deep ready to step up at the International stage

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Trisha-Vijay Sethupathi Starrer 96 To Re-Release In Theatres

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. Gurugram Police Nab 2 for Running Fake Clinic, Hospital

    India News20 minutes ago

  5. 40 Year-Old Canadian Man Opens Plane Door Before Takeoff in Thailand

    World21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement