Islamabad – As Pakistan wait with bated breaths to witness the winner of the 2024 General Elections, reports are emerging that social media platform ‘X’, formally known as Twitter is down across the nation. The disruption was confirmed by a global internet watchdog called NetBlocks.

“Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to X/Twitter across #Pakistan; the incident comes amid political turmoil after a controversial election held under an internet and mobile network blackout,” the body wrote on X, sharing the image of data which recorded the disruption. On the day the country went to polls, the authorities announced the suspension of Internet and mobile services. While the authorities stated that the services are being temporarily suspended for security reasons, many in Pakistan and around the world condemned the decision alleging electoral malpractices.

How Internet Suspension Caused Delays Vote Counting

The counting of votes in the highly intense elections has been hit with unexpected delays and many blamed the delay on the disruption of Internet and mobile services. After a 10-hour delay, Pakistan’s Election Commission on Friday said it had given “instructions to ensure immediate declaration of results.” Amid all the chaos, several American lawmakers have also raised concerns and called for a probe into the Pakistan polls.

“I am deeply troubled by reports of interference in this week's election in Pakistan. The legitimacy of any incoming government rests on fair elections, free of manipulation, intimidation, or fraud. The Pakistani people deserve nothing less than a transparent democratic process and true representative government,” US Representative Ilhan Omar wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “I call on the State Department to refrain from recognizing the results until credible, independent investigations have been conducted into the numerous allegations of misconduct,” Omar furthered.