Updated February 28th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

Bus Falls into Deep Gorge in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 Killed

The bus was on its way to a hilly village from Khanpur, in the Haripur district, when it met with the accident in Tarnava.

Press Trust Of India
Pakistan bus crash
A deadly bus crash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
At least 10 people were killed and 15 injured when an overspeeding bus they were travelling fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late last night, police said on Wednesday. The bus was on its way to a hilly village from Khanpur, in the Haripur district, when it met with the accident in Tarnava.

The driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn due to overspeeding and fell into a deep gorge, police said. The deceased included men, women and children. Rescue vehicles rushed to the accident site and evacuated the injured passengers with the help of local people and shifted them to a trauma centre in Haripur district. 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

