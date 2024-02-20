Advertisement

Islamabad – Maryam Riaz Wattoo, the sister of Pakistan's former First Lady Bushra Bibi alleged that her sister had fallen sick after consuming “dangerous food" given by the prison officials. Wattoo alleged that these tactics are being used to pressurise the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who is currently serving his prison sentence in the Adiala Jail. The proclamation from Wattoo came on Tuesday as she expressed her anger on X, formally known as Twitter. However, this is not the first time Wattoo has made such claims. In her Tuesday tweet, she went on to urge the authorities to provide medical assistance to her sister.

"It's not about politics. It's about saving the life of my sister #BushraImranKhan and bringing the truth out about how she has suffered and is suffering but still standing tall and loyal to her husband @ImranKhanPTI," Wattoo wrote on X on Tuesday. “She must be immediately allowed doctors from Shaukat Khanum for a checkup. They didn't let the family or lawyer see her for 11 days when she was given dangerous food so that her condition could be hidden from the public. Only #imrankhan was told to pressurize him,” she added.

It is important to note that Wattoo has made similar claims during her interview with Pakistani News outlet Ary News. In the interview, the sister of the former Pakistani first lady stated that Bushra could not eat anything for the last six days. “My sister’s condition is still unwell. She is in pain and has not been able to eat anything for the past six days,” Wattoo told Ary News.

Bushra's sister demands investigation

During the interview with the Pakistani news outlet, Watttoo alleged that the wife of the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf is being given “harmful food” adding that home-cooked food is not allowed. She went on to urge the concerned authorities to investigate the matter. “We fear that the Bushra Bibi is given some harmful food and it is authorities’ responsibility to bring the perpetrators to book,” Wattoo exclaimed. Bushra's sister made it clear that the third wife of cricketer-turned-politician would never turn against the PTI founder. “She is with Khan Sahib and she will be with Khan Sahib forever,” the sister of the former first lady averred.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's sister Uzma Khan submitted a petition in the court to allow gastroenterologist Dr Asim Yousaf, medical director of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, to do the medical examination of Khan’s wife in the presence of the medical doctor of the jail. It is pertinent to note that the hospital is run by a charitable organisation which was founded by Khan. Bushra is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in the “un-Islamic nikah” case and a 14-year prison sentence in the Toshakhana case.