×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Cash-Strapped Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif Bans Red Carpets at Official Events

Sharif expressed annoyance over the use of red carpets during the visits of federal ministers and senior authorities at government functions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan's newly sworn in PM Shehbaz Sharif. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has banned the use of red carpets at government events, reserving them exclusively for diplomatic receptions, as part of austerity measures to cut down unnecessary expenditures in the cash-strapped nation.

Sharif expressed annoyance over the use of red carpets during the visits of federal ministers and senior authorities at government functions.

Advertisement

According to the Cabinet Division, a ban has been imposed on the use of red carpet on the prime minister’s directives.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet division, the prime minister has instructed that the red carpet will not be used for federal ministers and government figures at official events in the future. However, it could be used as a protocol only for foreign diplomats, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Advertisement

The decision to ban red carpets is more than just a symbolic gesture. It represents a tangible effort to curb unnecessary expenditures and redirect resources to more critical areas of governance.

By eliminating the use of red carpets, the government aims to save funds and promote a more responsible and prudent approach to public finances.

Advertisement

Last week, Prime Minister Sharif and members of the Cabinet decided to voluntarily forego their salaries and perks as part of the government’s efforts to promote austerity.

Last month, the prime minister stated that austerity measures were the government’s top priority.

Advertisement

Earlier, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari decided against taking salary and perks, owing to economic challenges being faced by the country.

Sharif earlier this month took oath as the prime minister for a second time since 2022 amidst staggering economic and security challenges.

Advertisement

Sharif on Tuesday said his government is planning to approach the International Monetary Fund for “another programme”, days after the country struck a staff-level agreement with the global lender regarding the disbursal of the final tranche of USD 1.1 billion.

(Inputs from PTI. Except for the headline, Republic has not edited the content)

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

election campaign

a few seconds ago
Kurodanomics

End of Kurodanomics

a few seconds ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Live

a minute ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan on PBKS' plight

4 minutes ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

4 minutes ago
zomato

Zomato receives GST penal

5 minutes ago
Viral Video Shows A Man Seen Riding Bull On Busy City Street | WATCH

Man Riding Bull On Street

6 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

New pace sensation

8 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
Priyanka

Priyanka Jets Off

12 minutes ago
Weightlifting

Knee Pain Troubles

13 minutes ago
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani

Bharat Ratna

16 minutes ago
Saif Kareena

Saifeena Back In Mumbai

18 minutes ago
SBVP Protests in Puducherry

ABVP Puducherry Protest

18 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scores

18 minutes ago
Beachwear

Beachwear Essentials

19 minutes ago
The military service exemption given to Ultra Orthodox Jews has become a point of contention in Israel, leading to many protests.

Israel's Central Bank

19 minutes ago
BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Four Arrested For Attack On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Unseen pictures from LSG vs PBKS match as Lucknow emerge victorious

    Galleries14 hours ago

  3. Video of Woman Lying on Airport Luggage Conveyor Belt Receives Backlash

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Kamal Haasan Mourns 'Brother' Daniel Balaji's Death: Agony Of Young...

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo