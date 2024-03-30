×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Chaos Erupts as Rioters Vandalise KFC Outlet, Set It on Fire in Pakistan

Some reports suggest that police resorted to firing tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The motive behind the vandalisation remains unclear. | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Chaos erupted in Mirpur city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after a KFC outlet was vandalised and set on fire by rioters. The violence further spilled out to streets with many rioters gathering outside the American fast food restaurant. 

Dramatic visuals have emerged from the violence site displaying the damage to the store and surrounding areas. In the video, rioters can be seen destroying the KFC property by breaking and setting them on fire while many can be seen exiting the restaurant to escape the fire . 

A group of people can be heard shouting “we burnt the KFC.” There were some unconfirmed reports of gunfire during the mayhem.

While another video showed people pelting stones on the restaurant while cheering and clapping. The glass windows were damaged in the incident. Some reports suggest that police resorted to firing tear gas to disperse the crowd. The motive behind the vandalisation remains unclear. More details are awaited. 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 14:37 IST

