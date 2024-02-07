Advertisement

Beijing - After Iran launched airstrikes against terror bases in Pakistan, China on Wednesday urged both the nations to “avoid escalations” of any sort. While addressing a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning urged both sides to exercise “restraints” and “respect” each other's National Sovereignty. The proclamation from the Xi Jinping administration came after Iran launched airstrikes against Pakistan, claiming that it attacked the Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adil. Pakistan went on to heavily condemn the attack, noting that two children were killed in the incident.

“China believes that the relations between countries should be handled based on the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a news conference in Beijing, Anadolu reported. "Iran and Pakistan are close neighbours and major Islamic countries. We call on the two sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that escalate the tension and jointly keep the region peaceful and stable," she added. The Chinese diplomat mentioned that besides bilateral relations, Iran and Pakistan are allies of China at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization as well. She went on to emphasise that all countries involved in the incident should “exercise restraint”. “All countries’ sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be earnestly respected and protected,” according to a transcript of Mao’s news conference released by the ministry.

What's India's take on the matter?

Meanwhile, India has maintained that the incident is a “matter between Iran and Pakistan” adding that India has a ‘zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism'. “This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self-defence,” the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Shri Randhir Jaiswal said on Wednesday. In light of the brewing tensions in the Middle East, the US State Department condemned recent Iranian strikes in Pakistan, Syria and Northern Iraq. "So we do condemn those strikes. We've seen Iran violate the sovereign borders of three of its neighbours in just the past couple of days," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

The attacks sparked a major diplomatic row between the two Islamic nations after Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran. "Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said while addressing a press briefing in Islamabad, shortly after the attack jolted the country.

