Updated April 6th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

Chinese Nationals in Pakistan Don't Want to Follow Security Rules: Maryam Nawaz

Her comment came a week after five Chinese engineers were killed as a result of a suicide attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Pakistan Maryam Nawaz
Pakistan Punjab Province's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab Province Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, on Friday, said that Chinese nationals living in the nation tend to get resentful when they are asked to follow security protocols. Her comment on their supposed reluctance comes a week after five Chinese engineers were killed as a result of a suicide attack in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. 

It may be recalled that five Chinese engineers — and their Pakistani driver — were killed in a suicide bombing last week while travelling between Islamabad and a hydroelectric dam construction site in Dasu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The bus was attacked in Bisham city of Shangla district.

Maryam, while addressing her maiden Apex Committee meeting on Friday said that “the Chinese living here do not want to follow security discipline.”

“They are resentful when they are asked to follow security protocols. They don’t want to come under any discipline as they fret over it,” she added.

Despite this, she said that her government stood resolute in providing fool-proof security to Chinese nationals working on projects in Punjab province. 

Maryam said terrorism has taken the shape of difficult warfare. “Terrorists got digitalised and we need to be ahead of them on such platforms. Besides, terrorists have the latest weapons and technology. They have the US weapons which they got in Afghanistan. The weapons coming from Afghanistan are a big challenge for the law enforcement agencies,” she said.

The 50-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party leader added that the youth is also being brainwashed and recruited by terrorists. “And social media is one of the major tools being used for the purpose,” Maryam said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed all the security agencies to ensure fool-proof security arrangements for the Chinese nationals working on various projects in the country.

According to a statement, the prime minister said he had decided to “personally review the meetings with respect to the overall security of the country, especially the security of the Chinese citizens”.

Sharif said the war against the menace of terrorism will continue till its complete eradication from the country. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 18:17 IST

