×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 07:50 IST

Church Set on Fire in Pakistan's Rawalpindi Day After Good Friday

The fire incident was reported at Gujjar Khan at around 3am.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Church Set on Fire in Pakistan Day After Good Friday
Church Set on Fire in Pakistan Day After Good Friday | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Just three hours after the observance of Good Friday, a church was set on fire in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi in the early hours of Saturday, according to media reports.

The fire incident was reported at Gujjar Khan at around 3am.

Advertisement

After receiving the information, police and fire department rushed to the site.

However, the church and its contents were destroyed in the incident, as per the reports.

Advertisement

According to reports, the matter is under investigation and no formal complaint has been registered so far.

It further suggested that the incident took place due to the construction of an under-construction plaza next to the church as the shrine had blocked the road for security reasons, causing tension with the owner of the plaza.

Advertisement

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.
 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 07:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

India News LIVE

a minute ago
CSK vs RCB

Rachin Ravindra on CSK

10 minutes ago
HIMANTA

Himanta to AIUDF Chief

11 minutes ago
Europe

Europe likely to lower

14 minutes ago
Odisha gears up for possible heatwave

Heatwave in Odisha

31 minutes ago
Easter 2024

Easter 2024 Wishes

34 minutes ago
Aadujeevitham poster

Aadujeevitham BO Day 2

38 minutes ago
Steve Smith and Stuart Broad

Broad on LSG vs PBKS

41 minutes ago
Kriti, Tabu, Kareena in Crew

Crew Box Office Day 2

44 minutes ago
Lucknow International Airport Terminal 3 is to be operational with world-class facilities.

Lucknow Airport T 3

an hour ago
Delhi Traffic

Delhi Traffic Police

an hour ago
LSG Bowler Mayank Yadav Clocked Fastest Ball of The IPL 2024 Season

Pooran on Mayank Yadav

an hour ago
Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo Dead At 27

2 hours ago
Church Set on Fire in Pakistan Day After Good Friday

Church Set on Fire

2 hours ago
500 Students Accuse Professor of Sexual Harassment at Hisar Collge

Prof Booked Visva Bharati

2 hours ago
Indian Veteran Tennis Player Rohan Bopanna

Bopanna & Ebden win Miami

2 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

2 hours ago
From navigating regulatory frameworks to embracing diversified investment vehicles and managing currency risks, this guide delineates essential steps, enabling investors to traverse the global investment landscape with confidence and prudence.

EC Seizes Rs 7.8cr Cash

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cong Leader Shravan Singh Rathore Joins BJP Ahead of LS Polls

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Is he India's NEXT CAPTAIN? 2011 World Cup-winning coach is impressed

    Sports 15 hours ago

  3. 'No Food For 15 Days': Haryana Youth Forced to Join Russian Army

    India News15 hours ago

  4. 'To Share Grief': Husbands in Jail, Mrs Kejriwal And Mrs Soren Meet

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Maoist Carrying Rs 5 Lakh Bounty On Head Arrested In Jharkhand

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo