Updated March 31st, 2024 at 07:50 IST
Church Set on Fire in Pakistan's Rawalpindi Day After Good Friday
The fire incident was reported at Gujjar Khan at around 3am.
- World News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Just three hours after the observance of Good Friday, a church was set on fire in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi in the early hours of Saturday, according to media reports.
The fire incident was reported at Gujjar Khan at around 3am.
Advertisement
After receiving the information, police and fire department rushed to the site.
However, the church and its contents were destroyed in the incident, as per the reports.
Advertisement
According to reports, the matter is under investigation and no formal complaint has been registered so far.
It further suggested that the incident took place due to the construction of an under-construction plaza next to the church as the shrine had blocked the road for security reasons, causing tension with the owner of the plaza.
Advertisement
Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published March 31st, 2024 at 07:49 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.