New Delhi: Just three hours after the observance of Good Friday, a church was set on fire in Pakistan’s Rawalpindi in the early hours of Saturday, according to media reports.

The fire incident was reported at Gujjar Khan at around 3am.

After receiving the information, police and fire department rushed to the site.

However, the church and its contents were destroyed in the incident, as per the reports.

According to reports, the matter is under investigation and no formal complaint has been registered so far.

It further suggested that the incident took place due to the construction of an under-construction plaza next to the church as the shrine had blocked the road for security reasons, causing tension with the owner of the plaza.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

