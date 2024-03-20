Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Shakes Pakistan Again

Advertisement

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan's Quetta on Wendesday morning, in second consecutive strikes in the country in the last 24 hours.

The seismic activity was recorded at 9:49 am and at a depth of 55 kilometres, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Taking to X, the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 20-03-2024, 09:49:41 IST, Lat: 29.76 & Long: 66.61, Depth: 55 Km ,Location: Pakistan.”

Earlier in the day, the first eartquake which hit the western part of Pakistan was of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter Scale

The earthquake jolt was recorded at 2.57 am and at a depth of 105 kilometres.

In a post on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), the NCS said," Earthquake of Magnitude:5.5, Occurred on 20-03-2024, 02:57:11 IST, Lat: 29.74 & Long: 65.93, Depth: 105 Km ,Location: Pakistan".