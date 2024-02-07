Updated January 24th, 2024 at 17:01 IST
Earthquake of Magnitude of 4.3 Jolts Pakistan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3, on the Richter scale hit Pakistan today at 4.16 pm.
New Delhi: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3, on the Richter scale hit Pakistan today at 4.16 pm. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the jolt hit Pakistan on Wednesday evening at around 4 pm, which led to a major panic like situation.
According to the sources, it is yet being analysed if there is any loss of life and property in the earthquake-hit area. It is being said that the tremors were felt in the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well.
