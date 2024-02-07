Advertisement

As the world continues to grapple with a deadly pandemic, new studies found that Colorectal cancer is the deadliest cancer for men under age 50 and the second deadliest cancer among women in the same age group. Researchers believe that the incidence of Colon cancer has been rising for at least two decades when it was the fourth-leading cause of cancer death for both men and women under 50. The findings were published in the CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians on Wednesday. The cases of colorectal saw a 30% rise among adults between 50 to 64 since 1995.

The findings reflected what cancer doctors have observed for years. "For a couple of decades now, we have been noticing that the patients coming into our clinic seem to be younger and younger," said Dr. Kimmie Ng, the director of the Young Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, told NBC News. "What this report now cements for us is that these trends are real." Ng was not involved with the new report. Meanwhile, Dr. William Dahut, the chief scientific officer at the American Cancer Society, said younger people usually get diagnosed at later stages. "So it's not only having colorectal cancer — it's colorectal cancer that’s more difficult to treat, which is why we’re seeing these changes in mortality," Dahut told the American news outlet.

What Is Colorectal Cancer?

According to the American Cancer Society, Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or the rectum. These cancers can also be called colon cancer or rectal cancer, depending on where the cancer actually starts from. It is important to note that most colorectal cancers start as a growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. These growths are scientifically termed as polyps. If cancer forms in a polyp, it can grow into the wall of the colon or rectum over time. The extent of the spread of colorectal cancer depends on how deeply it grows into the wall and if it has spread outside the colon or rectum.

Why there's a spike in cases among young adults?

According to the National Cancer Institute, experts can see a jump in colorectal cancer among young adults, due to three interrelated factors: diet, bacteria in the gut, and inflammation. Doctors believe that an unhealthy diet—in particular, one high in processed meat and fat, and low in fruits and vegetables can lead to an early onset of these cancer cases. Several scientists have also found that being overweight or obese may raise someone’s chance of getting early-onset colorectal cancer.

Meanwhile, some studies have turned their focus to bacteria that live in the gut, also called the gut microbiome. Certain types of bacteria have been pegged as accomplices in the growth and spread of colorectal cancer, and some may affect how well certain cancer treatments work. Both unhealthy diets and gut bacteria are connected in various ways. Both can lead to inflammation—the body’s reaction to injury, disease, or irritation.

What are the Symptoms?

While many people with colon cancer don't have symptoms at first, when the symptoms start appearing, it will depend on the side of the cancer. Some of the symptoms of colon cancer can include:

A change in bowel habits, such as more frequent diarrhoea or constipation.

Rectal bleeding or blood in the stool.

Ongoing discomfort in the belly area, such as cramps, gas or pain.

A feeling that the bowel doesn't empty all the way during a bowel movement.

Weakness or tiredness.

Losing weight without trying.