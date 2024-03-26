Five Chinese Nationals Killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Suicide Attack

Advertisement

Tragedy struck in Shangla's Besham city as five Chinese nationals lost their lives in a targeted suicide attack on Tuesday, confirmed Malakand's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). Shangla is a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sources claim Terrorist attack on Chinese convey in Bisham area of ​​Shangla, 6 people including 5 Chinese were reported dead..!! pic.twitter.com/Umt3grXyDd — Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) March 26, 2024

According to a report from Pakistan's Geo news, the devastating incident unfolded when assailants intentionally collided with the vehicle transporting the Chinese nationals. The vehicle, laden with explosives, detonated upon impact, resulting in the tragic loss of lives. The group of engineers were heading from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu - the site of a major dam.

The identity of the attackers and their motives remain under investigation as authorities work tirelessly to ascertain the full details surrounding the attack. Pakistan remains an extremely volatile nation, which is a cause of concern for the world.