Updated March 26th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

Five Chinese Nationals Killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Suicide Attack

The identity of the attackers and their motives remain under investigation as authorities work tirelessly to ascertain the full details surrounding the attack.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Besham, Shangla
Besham, Shangla | Image:Twitter/@Khurram Iqbal
Tragedy struck in Shangla's Besham city as five Chinese nationals lost their lives in a targeted suicide attack on Tuesday, confirmed Malakand's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). Shangla is a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report from Pakistan's Geo news, the devastating incident unfolded when assailants intentionally collided with the vehicle transporting the Chinese nationals. The vehicle, laden with explosives, detonated upon impact, resulting in the tragic loss of lives. The group of engineers were heading from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu - the site of a major dam. 

The identity of the attackers and their motives remain under investigation as authorities work tirelessly to ascertain the full details surrounding the attack. Pakistan remains an extremely volatile nation, which is a cause of concern for the world.  

Published March 26th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

