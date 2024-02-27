Advertisement

Rawalpindi – An accountability court in Rawalpindi indicted former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million corruption case on Tuesday. According to Pakistani news outlet Dawn, the decision was taken by Judge Nasir Javed Rana who replaced Judge Mohammad Bashir because the latter was retiring in a few weeks. Bashir gave out his judgement while presiding over the hearing in Adiala Jail where the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was serving his prison sentence.

In December, Pakistan's National Accou­n­t­a­bility Bureau (NAB) filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others in connection with the Al-Qadir University. Imran's third wife Bushra was among the seven people against whom the case was filed. According to Dawn, the NAB alleged that Imran and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land worth hundreds of kanals from Bahria Town Ltd. for legalising the PKR 50 billion fund that was returned to Pakistan by the United Kingdom. It is important to note that the funds were received when PTI was in power. In the reference, NAB accused Imran of playing a “pivotal role in the illicit transfer of funds" that came from the UK. NAB emphasised that Khan allegedly transferred the fund that was meant for the state of Pakistan into an account designated for the payment of land by Bahria Town in Karachi, Dawn reported.

Advertisement

What happened at the hearing today?

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court said that the statement of 58 witnesses will be recorded by the authorities who are investigating the case. At the trial in Adiala jail, the judge asked if the PTI founder was guilty in the case. "Why should I read the charge sheet when I know what's written in it?" Khan retorted. Both the former Pakistani premier and his wife went on to deny the charges against them. It is important to note that while the court indicted the couple the Pakistani justice approved Khan's petition seeking a general physician and dentist for his medical examination and dental check-up.

Advertisement

Judge Bashir was scheduled to indict the couple on January 26. However, the indictment was eventually deferred to January 30. It was later scheduled for February 10 but was again deferred till February 27 (today). This was the same case in which the former Pakistani premier was arrested on May 9 2023 which prompted a nationwide violent demonstration in Pakistan. The devastation was so severe that the ruling regime eventually called it “Black Day" for the country's history.