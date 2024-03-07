Advertisement

Islamabad: According to a report put out by Pakistani news outlet Dawn, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's sons are set to surrender before a special court on March 12 in connection with three corruption cases related to the Panama Papers. Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, through their counsel Qazi Misbahul Hassan, are seeking to have their perpetual arrest warrants suspended, allowing them to reach the court to surrender.

The arrest warrants were issued, as noted above, in connection with three corruption cases — Avenfield Apartments, Al-Azizia and the Flagship Investments' case. According to the aforementioned report, both of Sharif's sons are expected to reach Islamabad by March 12 to surrender before the court.

Advertisement

Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz, residents of Saudi Arabia and the UK respectively, have been named in all these three cases alongside their father, their sister Maryam Nawaz and their brother-in-law Captain (retired) Safdar.

Their counsel said the trial in these cases commenced when both of them were not in Pakistan. The advocate said they were unaware of the formal legal process, and the state never attempted to adopt the due course to serve the legal process, which included the issuance of notices, arrest warrants, and proclamations, the report said.

Advertisement

Incidentally, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were both convicted in the Avenfield case days before the previous general elections in 2018. Sharif was also convicted in the Al-Azizia corruption case in December 2018 but acquitted in the Flagship Investment reference, the Dawn reported.

Sharif, Maryam, and Capt Safdar challenged their conviction in the Avenfield reference before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Sharif also challenged the conviction in the Al-Azizia case.

Advertisement

However, when Sharif went abroad in a self-imposed exile and did not return, the IHC declared him a proclaimed offender. While he was in the UK, Maryam and Capt Safdar pursued the case, and the IHC finally set aside their conviction.

When Sharif returned to Pakistan in October last year, his appeals against convictions were revived, leading to the IHC setting aside his conviction in both cases as well.

Advertisement

Nawaz’s younger brother Shehbaz Sharif was elected as Pakistan's prime minister for a second time after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government.

In the February 8 elections, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party came second behind independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Advertisement

Maryam, the 50-year-old daughter of Nawaz Sharif, took oath as the first-ever woman chief minister of Pakistan's most populous and politically crucial Punjab province on February 26.

With inputs from PTI.