Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail by a court in Islamabad in a land corruption case, according to his lawyer's announcement on the social media platform X.

The bail decision comes after Khan was indicted on charges alleging that he and his associates received land from a real estate developer while he was prime minister, purportedly in exchange for illegal favors.

Khan has consistently denied these accusations and had filed a bail application before the Islamabad High Court in response to the charges.

However, despite being granted bail, Khan, aged 71, will not be immediately released from detention. He has been in jail since August of the previous year due to his involvement in two other cases.

The granting of bail marks a development in the legal proceedings against Khan, yet his ongoing detention underscores the complexities of his legal situation and the challenges he faces in navigating multiple legal battles.