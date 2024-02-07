Advertisement

In a significant development, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been handed a 10-year prison sentence for allegedly leaking state secrets, according to a statement released by his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Tuesday.

The statement from PTI accused the special court, established under the Official Secrets Act, of conducting a "sham case" known as the Cypher Case, with no access to media or public during the proceedings. Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also received a 10-year sentence in the same case.

PTI has said it'll challenge the decision

PTI announced that the legal team is prepared to challenge the decision in a higher court with the hope of securing a suspension of the sentence. The sentencing occurred just days before parliamentary elections scheduled for February 8, adding a political dimension to the already contentious situation.

Imran Khan, who rose to power in 2018 and was subsequently ousted in 2022, has been incarcerated since August on corruption charges, where he received a three-year prison term.

Khan believes cases against him are politically motivated

Khan has consistently claimed that the current government of Pakistan conspired with the country's army chief to remove him from power, asserting that his arrest and disqualification are politically motivated. Despite his ouster, Khan retains widespread popularity in the country, a factor that could influence the political dynamics leading up to the upcoming nationwide polls later this year.

The legal battle now intensifies as Khan's legal team prepares to challenge the recent verdict, setting the stage for a crucial legal and political confrontation in the coming days. The developments surrounding Imran Khan, a prominent figure in Pakistani politics, will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the political landscape in the lead-up to the crucial parliamentary elections.