Advertisement

Gunmen on Saturday shot down at least knine foreign nationals in southeastern Iran near the Pakistani border, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported. The attack came just days after the two countries were involved in the tit-for-tat attacks on each other’s territory against the terror factions. No individuals or groups claimed responsibility for the shootings, the agency said. The incident took place in the Sistan-Baluchestan province.

"According to witnesses, this morning unknown armed men killed nine non-Iranians in a house in the Sirkan neighbourhood of Saravan city in Sistan-Baluchistan province," Mehr said.

Victims Pakistani labourers who lived at auto repair shop

On its website, the Baluch rights group Haalvash said that the victims were Pakistani labourers who lived at an auto repair shop. They were employed at the shop. Three others were wounded. Their identity is kept confidential at this time. Pakistan and Iran have faced the cross-border drug-smuggling gangs and rebels problems from the Baluchi ethnic minority, as well as terrorism by the jihadist groups. On January 18, Pakistan launched air strikes on terrorists in Iran, two days after Iran struck terrorists inside the Pakistani territory.

Advertisement

Iran stressed that it carried out the strikes on Jaish al-Adl, a terror group that it said was involved in a spate of deadly attacks in Iran in recent months. Formed in 2012, the group has been blacklisted in Tehran. The strikes prompted diplomatic tussle between the two countries with Pakistan recalling its ambassador from Iran, and latter replicating the move. At least two children were killed in the Iranian attack, Pakistan noted. Iran meanwhile summoned Islamabad's charge d'affaires over Pakistan's strikes on its soil. The two countries, last week, announced that they were de-escalating tensions and resume the diplomatic missions.