English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Gunmen in Iran Shoot and Kill Foreign Nationals near Pakistan Border

According to witnesses, unknown armed men killed nine non-Iranians in a house in the Sirkan neighbourhood of Saravan city in Sistan-Baluchistan province.

Digital Desk
Pakistan Iran
Pakistan’s interim prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Iranian Prime Minister Ebrahim Raisi. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gunmen on Saturday shot down at least knine foreign nationals in southeastern Iran near the Pakistani border, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported. The attack came just days after the two countries were involved in the tit-for-tat attacks on each other’s territory against the terror factions. No individuals or groups claimed responsibility for the shootings, the agency said. The incident took place in the Sistan-Baluchestan province.

"According to witnesses, this morning unknown armed men killed nine non-Iranians in a house in the Sirkan neighbourhood of Saravan city in Sistan-Baluchistan province," Mehr said.

Victims Pakistani labourers who lived at auto repair shop

On its website, the Baluch rights group Haalvash said that the victims were Pakistani labourers who lived at an auto repair shop. They were employed at the shop. Three others were wounded. Their identity is kept confidential at this time. Pakistan and Iran have faced the cross-border drug-smuggling gangs and rebels problems from the Baluchi ethnic minority, as well as terrorism by the jihadist groups. On January 18, Pakistan launched air strikes on terrorists in Iran, two days after Iran struck terrorists inside the Pakistani territory.

Advertisement

Iran stressed that it carried out the strikes on Jaish al-Adl, a terror group that it said was involved in a spate of deadly attacks in Iran in recent months. Formed in 2012, the group has been blacklisted in Tehran. The strikes prompted diplomatic tussle between the two countries with Pakistan recalling its ambassador from Iran, and latter replicating the move. At least two children were killed in the Iranian attack, Pakistan noted. Iran meanwhile summoned Islamabad's charge d'affaires over Pakistan's strikes on its soil. The two countries, last week, announced that they were de-escalating tensions and resume the diplomatic missions.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra, Delhi have highest number of EV charging stations

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. BJP Protests Against Karnataka Government Inside Parliament

    Videos10 minutes ago

  3. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement