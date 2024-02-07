English
Updated January 28th, 2024 at 07:00 IST

'Horrifying and Despicable': Pakistan Condemns Death of 9 Nationals in Iran's Saravan

After an unknown gunman killed 9 Pakistani nationals in the southeastern part of Iran, Pakistan's Foreign Office called the attack "horrifying and despicable”.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Interim Foreign Minister of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani
Interim Foreign Minister of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani | Image:X - @UNAOC
Islamabad – After an unknown gunman killed 9 Pakistani nationals in the southeastern part of Iran, Pakistan's Foreign Office said that it is in touch with the Iranian authorities and called the attacks “horrifying and despicable”. Initially, the Iranian news outlet Mehr reported that 9 non-Iranian nationals were killed in the attack that took place in the Iranian city of Saravan on Saturday. Shortly after the news broke out, the Baluch rights group Haalvash confirmed that all of the victims were Pakistani labourers drawing heavy backlash from Islamabad. The Pakistani foreign ministry later confirmed that these Pakistani nationals were working at an auto repair shop in the Iranian city. 

On Saturday Evening  FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch addressed the matter at a press briefing and urged the Iranian authorities to thoroughly investigate the issue. “It is a horrifying and despicable incident and we condemn it unequivocally. We are in touch with Iranian authorities and have underscored the need to immediately investigate the incident and hold to account those involved in this heinous crime," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement. She went on to mention that Pakistan’s consul in Zahedan was en route to the hospital where the three people who got injured in the shooting incident are being treated. “We are fully seized of this grave matter and are taking all necessary measures in this regard. The embassy will do its best to repatriate dead bodies at the earliest. “Such cowardly attacks cannot deter Pakistan from its determination to fight terrorism,” the FO spokesperson added.

‘Attempt to spoil’: Pakistani Foreign Minister

Meanwhile, Interim Foreign Minister of Pakistan Jalil Abbas Jilani called the incident an attempt to “spoil relations between” Pakistan and Iran. “Saddened over the death of Pakistanis in Iran in a terrorist attack. This heinous attack is an attempt to spoil relations between Pakistan and Iran by our common enemies,” Jilani wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. While offering condolences to the families of victims, urge the Iranian govt to action. @Amirabdolahian," he added. 

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Ambassador to Tehran, Muddasir Tipu mentioned that two of the three Pakistanis who were injured in the shooting incident are now in stable condition. "I managed to speak to two of our injured nationals. The third one was sleeping. By Allah’s grace, all three are stable & being well-treated in the hospital. I conveyed the best wishes of our leadership & its full support for their recovery.🇵🇰 stands firmly behind them," the Pakistani envoy wrote on X.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 07:00 IST

