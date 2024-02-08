Advertisement

In a move that reflects escalating tensions, Pakistan's government, under caretaker PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar, has declared a ban on domestic media coverage of the Iran Airstrikes within its borders. The decision comes in the aftermath of Tehran's unprecedented missile and drone strikes on alleged terrorist bases of a Sunni militant group in the restive Balochistan province.

On Wednesday, Pakistan took diplomatic measures by recalling its ambassador to Iran and suspending all high-level planned bilateral visits in the coming days. The Foreign Office, represented by spokesperson Mumtaz Baloch, disclosed that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, currently in Iran, may not return to Islamabad in the near future. Baloch emphasized Pakistan's right to retaliate to what the country perceives as provocation by Iran. The ban on media coverage raises questions about transparency and public awareness regarding the significant events unfolding in the region.

Two bases of Balochi militant group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles and drones on Tuesday, Iranian state media reported, a day after Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

Pakistan warns Iran

"We have also informed them (Iran) that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, now on a visit to Iran, may not return for the time being. We have also decided to suspend all high-level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days,” Baloch said.

She said that last night’s "unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan's sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations".