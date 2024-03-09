Advertisement

Islamabad – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave a ‘cold’ response to the letter written by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, in which he demanded an election audit before the international financial body provides any sort of aid to the cash-strapped nation. In response to Khan, the IMF stated that as an international institution, it has a “narrow mandate” on economic issues. According to Geo News, a spokesperson from the body confirmed that the international lender has responded to the letter. The letter was sent to the body by a PTI official on behalf of Khan on February 28.

“The IMF, as an international institution with a narrow mandate on economic issues, does not comment on domestic political developments. However, given the importance of the institutional environment for economic stability and growth, we do encourage the fair and peaceful resolution of all electoral disputes,” the IMF spokesperson said in the statement. The IMF official insisted that the international institution's engagement with Pakistan is focused on helping the government implement strong policies to deepen financial stability in the country which is already struggling with a historic economic crisis. “This includes stronger public finances, through high-quality revenue measures to broaden the tax base while scaling up the support for the most vulnerable, restoring energy sector viability, improving institutional governance and anti-corruption effectiveness, SOE reform, building climate resilience, and creating a level playing field for private businesses to promote investment and job creation,” the spokesperson furthered.

According to Geo News, the response to Khan's letter came hours after the global lender's Communications Department Director Julie Kozack confirmed that the body is set to dispatch its mission to Pakistan following the formation of a new cabinet. “The IMF stands ready to hold a mission for the second review of the Stand-by shortly after a new cabinet is formed,” Kozack said during a press briefing in Washington DC.

What did Imran Say in the letter?

On February 23, the former Prime Minister of Pakistan said that he had written a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requesting the global lender body to hold an audit of the February 8 Pakistan General Election before they approve any loan for Islamabad. In his statment to the media, Khan warned that the loan would lead to more poverty and insisted that until there is a substantial investment in the country, the loans would continue to increase, Geo News reported. “The letter has been written to the IMF and will be dispatched today. If the country gets a loan in such a situation, then who will return it?” Khan said in his message to the media on Friday. The update from the cricketer-turned-politician came a day after PTI senator Ali Zafar announced that the party founder wants to write a letter to raise an alarm.

Meanwhile, Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif slammed Khan for writing the letter. Nawaz Sharif made his assertion after he arrived at Parliament House for the inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo said such tactics were the 'tradition' of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. the three-time prime minister said that "no political party will write such letters" and asked if this was not an act of hostility. "You can draw the conclusions yourself." the disgraced politician went on to call Imran's move ‘highly irresponsible’.