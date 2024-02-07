Advertisement

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years each in the cipher case, under the Officials Secrets Act, reports local media. The decision was announced by Special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain during a hearing at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Cipher Case and Khan's Infamous ‘US Interference’ Allegation

The cipher case revolves around a piece of paper claimed by Khan to be a diplomatic cable, waved at a public rally on March 27, 2022. In this document, he named the US and asserted that it was evidence of an "international conspiracy" to topple his government. He claimed that the document provided evidence of United States interference in his removal from power after facing a no-confidence motion. A few weeks later, the motion was successful, leading to the end of Khan's government.

In October last year, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted a list of 28 witnesses in the cypher case against Khan and Qureshi. PTI leaders, as per reports, described the case as a "sham" with no access to media or the public. The party stated,“Legal team will challenge the decision in a higher court and hopefully will get this sentence suspended, given the poor proceedings of a case when Islamabad High Court had clearly annulled proceedings twice, ordered access to media and public but on the contrary, access of legal team was denied, and decision reached in a haste.”

Advertisement

PTI hopes to get the sentence suspended, citing the rushed decision and the lack of proper proceedings.

(This is a developing story)