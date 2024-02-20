Advertisement

Rawalpindi – In his message from the Adiala Jail, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf founder Imran Khan said that the February 8 polls witnessed the “mother of all rigging”. The statement by the Ex-Pakistani PM was conveyed by his sister Aleema Khan who addressed the media outside the jail premises, The Express Tribune reported. In his proclamation, Khan mentioned that the disrespect to the mandate of the people in Pakistan has affected the country's reputation globally. Aleema stated that Khan accused the ruling regime of dismantling the PTI, snatching its iconic election symbol of bat, not allowing the party’s candidates to submit nomination papers, coercing candidates into withdrawing from elections and denying the party the right to canvass.

Aleema also mentioned that Imran ridiculed his arch nemesis, the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and accused him of betraying the people. “Instead of honouring the vote, the ‘selected ones’ have honoured the boot,” Aleema quoted Imran while conveying his message to the reporters, The Express Tribune reported. “The selection was so blatant and blind that corruption cases were dropped by the selectors against the ‘selected ones’,” she further stated quoting her incarcerated brother. “Instead the PTI chairman was sentenced to 32 years in jail after marathon trials on trumped-up charges.” she furthered.

Advertisement

Imran Khan reacts to Rawalpindi commissioner's Confession

While conveying Khan's message, Aleema mentioned that the former Pakistani premier also referred to a recent commission made by the Rawalpindi commissioner. “Not just one commissioner, there are many more who have ample evidence of rigging, but they have been silenced,” he said and expressed fears that the Rawalpindi commissioner would be subjected to “physical torture”. Earlier this month, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha claimed that the February 8 polls in Pakistan were “manipulated” under his watch and tendered his resignation. “We made independent candidates — who had leads of 70,000-80,000 votes — lose by putting on fake stamps,” Chatha told the media on Saturday. He went on to allege that the chief election commissioner and a top judge of the Supreme Court were “involved in this” ordeal. After speaking to the media, the Pindi official tendered his resignation in a handwritten letter. In the letter which was obtained by Dawn, Chatha said that he was “deeply involved in serious crime like mega election rigging 2024”.

Advertisement

In his message, Khan emphasised that pre-poll, election day, and post-election rigging denied the people of Pakistan, their democratic right to choose their representatives. “On the voting day, the internet was shut down, leaving people perplexed. But when it did not work, post-poll rigging was carried out at night by brazenly changing the results by ignoring Form 45,” he explained.