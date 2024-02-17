English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:02 IST

Imran Khan holds first PTI parliamentary board meeting after being booted out as Pak PM

PTI chairman Imran Khan chaired the first parliamentary board meeting with the core members of his party to devise party’s future political strategy

Aakansha Tandon
Imran Khan
Twitter | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 After becoming Pakistan’s first Prime Minister to be ousted by a no-confidence motion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan chaired the first parliamentary board meeting on Sunday with the core members of his party to devise a political strategy going ahead. 

The information about the meeting was tweeted by the Official Twitter account of ex-PM Khan, 'Imran Khan Today' on Sunday. "A meeting of the party's parliamentary board is underway under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan," the tweet read. 

Imran Khan to hold protest rally

'Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but the freedom struggle begins again today,' ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his first response on Sunday. After losing the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM took to Twitter and remarked that once again, the country had begun its freedom struggle 'against a foreign conspiracy of regime change' and added that it was up to the people to defend the sovereignty and democracy of the nation.  

It is important to mention that Khan's party - the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a protest rally from Zero Point to D-Chowk on Sunday, at 10 PM, which he is expected to lead. Prior to the no-trust vote, Imran Khan had called for nationwide protests in the country from Sunday, urging the youth of his own country, to take to the streets after the evening prayers.

"All of you will have to come out on Sunday after evening prayer to protest, to peacefully protest. I again say that should never indulge in violence. It should be a peaceful protest. It is you who have to protect your democracy, your sovereignty, and your independence ... this is your duty." 

Pak PM's midnight ouster

After a series of twists and turns, Pakistan National Assembly conducted the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government on Sunday midnight. The voting against Khan started just before 12:00 pm on Saturday, to avoid contempt of the Supreme Court’s directive and continued to early Sunday hours. After the voting, Khan was booted out as the opposition presented 174 votes in favour of Khan’s removal, two more than the majority mark in 342 membered lower house of Parliament.

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2022 at 20:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

7 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

7 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

7 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

7 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

8 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Poacher Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Are At Their Stylish Best

    Galleries7 minutes ago

  2. Would've Got Party's Control Had I Been Senior Leader's Son, Ajit Pawar

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA Nominated Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Popular SivaKarthikeyan Movies To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  5. Bella Hadid's Throwback To Ranch-Themed Birthday

    Web Stories11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo