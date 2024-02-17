After becoming Pakistan’s first Prime Minister to be ousted by a no-confidence motion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan chaired the first parliamentary board meeting on Sunday with the core members of his party to devise a political strategy going ahead.

The information about the meeting was tweeted by the Official Twitter account of ex-PM Khan, 'Imran Khan Today' on Sunday. "A meeting of the party's parliamentary board is underway under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan," the tweet read.

Imran Khan to hold protest rally

'Pakistan became an independent state in 1947, but the freedom struggle begins again today,' ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his first response on Sunday. After losing the no-trust motion, the Pakistan PM took to Twitter and remarked that once again, the country had begun its freedom struggle 'against a foreign conspiracy of regime change' and added that it was up to the people to defend the sovereignty and democracy of the nation.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی زیرصدارت پارٹی پارلیمانی بورڈ کا اجلاس جاری pic.twitter.com/Od7VoluxII — IK Today (@IKTodayPk) April 10, 2022

It is important to mention that Khan's party - the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a protest rally from Zero Point to D-Chowk on Sunday, at 10 PM, which he is expected to lead. Prior to the no-trust vote, Imran Khan had called for nationwide protests in the country from Sunday, urging the youth of his own country, to take to the streets after the evening prayers.

"All of you will have to come out on Sunday after evening prayer to protest, to peacefully protest. I again say that should never indulge in violence. It should be a peaceful protest. It is you who have to protect your democracy, your sovereignty, and your independence ... this is your duty."

Pak PM's midnight ouster

After a series of twists and turns, Pakistan National Assembly conducted the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government on Sunday midnight. The voting against Khan started just before 12:00 pm on Saturday, to avoid contempt of the Supreme Court’s directive and continued to early Sunday hours. After the voting, Khan was booted out as the opposition presented 174 votes in favour of Khan’s removal, two more than the majority mark in 342 membered lower house of Parliament.