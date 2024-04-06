Advertisement

Amid violence in Pakistan in connection with the historic Toshakhana case, cricketer-turned-politician, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party chief Imran Khan lashed out at Pakistan media regulatory body for barring television channels from the live coverage of rallies or public gatherings.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief said: "Strongly condemn govt trying, through PEMRA, to muzzle our voice through an illegal ban on us, violative of the court order, on TV channels. Now to pressure the media further, PEMRA has issued another notice accusing TV channels of violating their earlier. notice. Fascism at its worst."

Earlier this month, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposed a ban on broadcasting live and recorded speeches and press conferences of Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels. On Saturday, March 18, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) restricted live coverage of events outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, where PTI chairman Imran Khan arrived for a court hearing in the Toshakhana case.

A court in Pakistan later suspended Khan’s non-bailable warrants in the Toshakhana case after an hours-long drama at the Islamabad Judicial Complex. The court cancelled arrest warrants for Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and adjourned the hearing till March 30. Stating that the situation was not conducive to holding the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal instructed the former prime minister Imran Khan to ensure his presence at the next hearing on March 30.

Imran Khan to take up issue of police raid on his Zaman Park residence with judiciary

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has decided to take up the issue of the police raid on his Zaman Park residence with the judiciary after over 10,000 armed Punjab police personnel stormed his residence and arrested dozens of his party workers after the former Pakistan prime minister left for Islamabad to attend a court hearing in a corruption case against him,

“I am going to immediately take up the contempt issue, violation of the sanctity of my home and the violence against my workers and our domestic staff with our judiciary,” said Khan in a tweet.

The police personnel, using a power shovel, removed the barricades and tents at the entrance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief's Zaman Park residence and evicted hundreds of his supporters camping there to prevent Khan's arrest in the Toshakhana case. They conducted a search at the house after demolishing its main gate and walls.